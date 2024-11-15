SI

QVC to Serve As Exclusive TV Partner for USA Pickleball National Championships

A surprising partnership that actually makes a lot of sense.

Tom Dierberger

Tyler Walker from Florida Gulf Coast University jumps and hits the ball over the net during the National Collegiate Pickleball Association Tournament on Nov. 9 / Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QVC, the shopping channel known for selling anything from Martha Stewart cookware to shake weights, is taking a big swing by getting into the live sports broadcasting world.

The network is the television and exclusive streaming home to the USA Pickleball national championships this weekend in Mesa, Ariz. The coverage, which includes 27 hours of live pickleball action streaming on QVC+ and HSN+, also will feature live look-ins on the linear channels QVC1 and QVC2.

USA Pickleball and QVC officially announced the multiyear partnership in October.

“As Vice Chairman of USA Pickleball, I want to emphasize the invaluable role of our QVC partnership in fostering global passion for the game,” Suzanne Guerin said in a statement. “Just as our pickleball ambassadors throughout the country inspire players of all ages to embrace the sport, the QVC brand serves as an honorary ambassador, spreading the excitement of pickleball to an even wider audience.”

Pickleball Hall of Famer Jennifer Dawson, the world's first Triple Crown professional pickleball champion, will contribute to the network's coverage.

The USA Pickleball national championships began Nov. 9 and run through Sunday. The competitions range between juniors (ages 12-14) all the way to 80 years old and up.

Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

