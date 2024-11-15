QVC to Serve As Exclusive TV Partner for USA Pickleball National Championships
QVC, the shopping channel known for selling anything from Martha Stewart cookware to shake weights, is taking a big swing by getting into the live sports broadcasting world.
The network is the television and exclusive streaming home to the USA Pickleball national championships this weekend in Mesa, Ariz. The coverage, which includes 27 hours of live pickleball action streaming on QVC+ and HSN+, also will feature live look-ins on the linear channels QVC1 and QVC2.
USA Pickleball and QVC officially announced the multiyear partnership in October.
“As Vice Chairman of USA Pickleball, I want to emphasize the invaluable role of our QVC partnership in fostering global passion for the game,” Suzanne Guerin said in a statement. “Just as our pickleball ambassadors throughout the country inspire players of all ages to embrace the sport, the QVC brand serves as an honorary ambassador, spreading the excitement of pickleball to an even wider audience.”
Pickleball Hall of Famer Jennifer Dawson, the world's first Triple Crown professional pickleball champion, will contribute to the network's coverage.
The USA Pickleball national championships began Nov. 9 and run through Sunday. The competitions range between juniors (ages 12-14) all the way to 80 years old and up.