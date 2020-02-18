Ryan Newman was involved in a fiery crash in the final laps of the Daytona 500 on Monday, as his car crashed into the wall and flipped over into the infield on the final lap.

Newman had the lead with two laps to go, but he was hit by Ryan Blaney's car as the two raced to the finish line. Newman had to be pulled out of the car by crews near the finish line, and he was taken directly to the hospital, per the FOX broadcast.

Denny Hamlin raced ahead for the victory after Newman's crash. The win marked Hamlin's third Daytona 500 victory, and he became the first driver since 1995 to win in consecutive years.

“Bumpers hooked up wrong and turned [Newman],” Blaney said following the race. “I hope he’s alright, it looked pretty bad. Definitely just trying to push him to a win.”