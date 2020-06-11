On the same day that NASCAR announced it was prohibiting the presence of the Confederate flag at all events, driver Ray Ciccarelli announced he would be leaving the sport at the end of the season due to his disagreement with the new policy.

Ciccarelli announced the decision via Facebook, which he's since taken down but was captured by Gabriel Fernandez of CBS Sports:

"Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over , i don't believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love. I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl that do and it doesn't make them a racist all you are doing is f---ing one group to cater to another and i ain't spend the money we are to participate in any political BS!! So everything is for SALE!!"

Ciccarelli competes in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, driving the No. 49 truck. His lone top-10 finish in the past three years was the 2019 Corrigan Oil 200.

NASCAR announced the decision to ban the Confederate flag after the urging of driver Bubba Wallace, who supported banning the flag to help fight racial injustice.

"My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags," Wallace said on CNN Tonight With Don Lemon. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here."

"The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," NASCAR wrote in a statement. "Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all events and properties."