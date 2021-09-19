Larson Wins at Bristol, Harvick and Elliott Exchange Words

September 19, 2021
Kyle Larson Win is Overshadowed by Kevin Harvick-Chase Elliott Feud

Kyle Larson denied Kevin Harvick his first win of the season with a masterful pass at Bristol Motor Speedway that was overshadowed Saturday night by a post-race skirmish between Harvick and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott.

Tempers were so hot that Harvick, his losing streak now at exactly one year, declared “I’m ready to rip somebody’s head off” to a crowd undecided if Harvick or Elliott should be booed or cheered.

Elliott led a race-high 175 laps but Harvick passed him with 33 laps to go in an aggressive sequence in which their cars touched. It caused a flat tire on Elliott’s Chevrolet while Harvick was able to drive away unscathed.

Harvick appeared headed to his first win of the season, his last win was Bristol a year ago, but a furious Elliott returned to the track after a tire change and deliberately slowed down in front of Harvick in an attempt to ruin Harvick’s race.

The slowdown gave Larson a chance to close the gap and Larson made the race-winning move with four laps remaining. It was a Cup-high sixth win of the season for Larson, the top seed in the playoffs.

And it was a banner night for Hendrick Motorsports, which got a win from Larson and kept all four of its drivers in the playoffs. Alex Bowman and William Byron were both in danger of elimination at Bristol, the third and final race of the first round when NASCAR cuts the field from 16 to 12.

SI Recommends

Instead, Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell were eliminated. Busch’s elimination means Chip Ganassi will not win a championship during his 20-year NASCAR career. He’s sold his team effective at the end of the season and Busch was his final title chance.

But as the eliminated drivers sulked over their fate and Larson celebrated on the frontstretch, Harvick and Elliott fumed on pit road.

The two at first parked their cars next to each other on pit road after the race, then followed each other down until they parked nose-to-tail and both drivers jumped from their vehicles. Harvick kept his helmet on and Elliott’s finger immediately rose to Harvick’s face.

The jawing continued, briefly became physical, and eventually led to a private discussion in Elliott’s hauler.

More Racing Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyle Larson after winning Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR

Larson Wins at Bristol, Harvick and Elliott Exchange Words

Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott's cars touched with 33 laps to go, causing a flat tire on Elliott’s Chevrolet while Harvick was able to drive away unscathed.

San Diego State celebrates after beating Utah.
Play
College Football

San Diego State Wins Shootout With Utah in 3OT Thriller

Utah appeared to send the game to a fourth overtime but the two-point conversion was overturned and San Diego State came out on top.

Manny Machado screaming at teammate Fernando Tatis Jr.
MLB

Padres' Tatis Jr. and Machado Get Into Heated Exchange

It's unclear what started the altercation, but it happened after Tatis Jr. struck out in the fifth inning.

Florida's Emory Jones reacts after the Gators' loss to Alabama
College Football

Florida Falls Short of Punctuating an SEC Classic

In this silly game of inches, the Gators couldn't get the one extra yard they needed against Alabama in The Swamp.

jordan-yates-clemson
Play
College Football

Clemson Escapes GT After Wild Fourth Quarter

No. 6 Clemson was favored by 27.5 points but barely beat Georgia Tech at home after a wild sequence of events.

Cincinnati Bearcats players celebrate the win at Indiana
College Football

Can Cincinnati Lift Group of 5 to New Heights?

Before they join the Big 12, programs like Cincy and UCF have unfinished business.  Only one, though, prevailed this weekend.

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) lets go of a pass during Saturday's game against ACU at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Sept. 4, 2021. Mordecai threw an SMU-record seven touchdowns as the Mustangs won 56-9.
College Football

SMU Launches Last-Second Hail Mary to Remain Undefeated

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Reggie Roberson Jr. with no time left on the clock to top Louisiana Tech.

Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry (9) celebrates a first down catch with FSU defensive backs Brendan Gant (5) and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (3) in the background.
College Football

Florida State Starts 0-3 For First Time in 55 Years

The Seminoles lost to Wake Forest 35–14 on Saturday after turning the ball over six times to start the season's first three games without a win.