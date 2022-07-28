Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NASCAR

NASCAR Team Unveils Paint Scheme to Promote LeBron James Charity

Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing announced Thursday that Chris Buescher’s car would highlight the LeBron James Family Foundation during the Cup Series race at Michigan next month. 

Both the foundation and its I PROMISE program are spotlighted on the paint scheme while also acknowledging James’s Akron, Ohio roots. The program serves more than 1,600 students and their families. 

The Lakers star is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group, which is the parent company of RFK Racing. James tweeted, “So AMAZING!!!! Wow wow wow. For the love of my kids and families @LJFamFoundation @IPROMISESchool.” 

Brad Keslowski, one of the co-owners and a current NASCAR Cup Series driver, tweeted in response to James’s reaction, “I’m excited we were able to make this collab happen between @RFKRacing and @LJFamFoundation and support such an important cause. We’d love to have you out to a race anytime!” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More Racing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Anthony Smith (red gloves) prepares to fight Glover Teixeira (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
MMA

Anthony Smith Ready to Silence the Naysayers at UFC 277

'Every time I fight, there's always an excuse,' Lionheart said. 'I'm very excited to see what they're going to say on Sunday.'

By John Morgan, MMA Underground7 minutes ago
Diogo Jota is out hurt for Liverpool
Play
Soccer

Jota ‘Will Take a While, Unfortunately’ to Return for Liverpool

Diogo Jota is injured and will miss more than just Sunday’s Community Shield vs. Manchester City.

By Associated Press10 minutes ago
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park.
MLB

Rival Executives See One Favorite for Juan Soto, per Report

This team has reportedly emerged as a potential player in the chase for the All-Star.

By Mike McDaniel17 minutes ago
Serena Williams (USA) reacts during Wimbledon 2021 round one match.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Serena Williams Delights Daughter by Dressing up as Minion

The 23-time Grand Slam champion surprised her 4-year-old child at a screening of “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

By Thomas Neumann18 minutes ago
USATSI_17072767 (1)
NFL

Report: Chiefs Signing Two-Time Pro Bowler Carlos Dunlap

The 13-year veteran appeared in 25 games for the Seahawks over the past two years following his departure from the Bengals.

By Jelani Scott25 minutes ago
Brock Lesnar lifts the Money in the Bank briefcase over his head
Play
Wrestling

What Kurt Angle Is Looking for in Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

‘Their psychology has to be great,’ the WWE icon says.

By Justin Barrasso25 minutes ago
Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen without his helmet on during a game.
NFL

Buccaneers’ Center Ryan Jensen Goes Down With Knee Injury

The Tampa Bay offensive lineman will reportedly have an MRI later today.

By Daniel Chavkin44 minutes ago
Washington Football Team wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden during training camp.
NFL

Commanders’ Antonio Gandy-Golden to Retire, Go Back to School

Washington coach Ron Rivera said the former 2020 draft pick is retiring and going back to school.

By Joseph Salvador45 minutes ago