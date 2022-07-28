Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing announced Thursday that Chris Buescher’s car would highlight the LeBron James Family Foundation during the Cup Series race at Michigan next month.

Both the foundation and its I PROMISE program are spotlighted on the paint scheme while also acknowledging James’s Akron, Ohio roots. The program serves more than 1,600 students and their families.

The Lakers star is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group, which is the parent company of RFK Racing. James tweeted, “So AMAZING!!!! Wow wow wow. For the love of my kids and families @LJFamFoundation @IPROMISESchool.”

Brad Keslowski, one of the co-owners and a current NASCAR Cup Series driver, tweeted in response to James’s reaction, “I’m excited we were able to make this collab happen between @RFKRacing and @LJFamFoundation and support such an important cause. We’d love to have you out to a race anytime!”

