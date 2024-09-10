Kyle Larson to Attempt Indianapolis 500/Coca-Cola 600 Double for Second Straight Year
For the second year in a row, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson will attempt American auto racing's most arduous feat.
Larson will once again attempt to run both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte on May 25, he announced Tuesday afternoon. The Elk Grove, Calif. native will represent Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren in his attempt.
“I wanted to do the double I didn’t get to do,” Larson said. “Really, everybody involved wanted to see it happen as well. Glad we get to run through it again.”
Larson finished 18th in the Indy 500 in 2024, weathering a lengthy rain delay; the Coca-Cola 600 was called after 249 laps due to rain before Larson could start it.
"Kyle showed us all what he was capable of this past May, and given a second chance with better weather conditions, I think we’ll all be excited to see him fight for a win at the Indy 500 and then another one in Charlotte," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said.
The only driver to finish all 1,100 miles of both races is Tony Stewart in 2001; Stewart finished sixth in Indianapolis and third in Charlotte.