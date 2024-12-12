Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cade Cunningham, Tyler Herro on Thursday)
There are three games in the NBA on Thursday night, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t find some value when it comes to betting on the prop market.
In fact, there is a plus-money prop that I love tonight for one of the best young guards in the NBA.
Thursday’s action kicks off with some Eastern Conference matchups between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons and the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
Then, later in the night, the banged up New Orleans Pelicans host the Sacramento Kings, who are trying to get back in the mix in the Western Conference playoff picture.
I’m focusing on two guards for tonight’s props that both have made a case to be All-Stars early in the 2024-25 season.
Let’s break down how to bet on them in the prop market.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 12
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (+110)
- Tyler Herro OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)
Cade Cunningham OVER 9.5 Assists (+110)
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is making a real case to be an All-Star this season, averaging 23.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from 3 in the 2024-25 season.
Tonight, I’m focusing on his assists prop, as he’s set at 9.5 dimes against a Boston team that he dropped 14 dimes against last week. Not only that, but Cade followed that game up with a 15-assist game – and a triple-double – in a win over the New York Knicks on Saturday.
On the season, Cunningham is averaging 15.6 potential assists per game, and he’s picked up at least 10 dimes in eight of his last nine games and 11 of his 14 – averaging 10.6 dimes per game over that 14-game stretch.
Tyler Herro OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been healthy this season, and he’s thriving as a scorer, averaging 24.2 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from beyond the arc.
With Jimmy Butler in and out of the lineup and Bam Adebayo struggling with his efficiency, it’s been Herro who is the No. 1 option in this offense through Miami’s first 22 games.
Earlier this season, Herro made 6-of-12 and 4-of-10 shots from beyond the arc against the Raptors, and he’s attempted at least 10 shots from deep in 13 of his 22 games this season.
That gives him a terrific floor when it comes to a 3-point prop, and the Raptors are beatable from deep, allowing 13.6 made shots from 3 per game in the 2024-25 season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
