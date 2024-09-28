Knicks NBA Championship Odds Improve After Karl-Anthony Towns Trade
Breaking news in the NBA dropped last night when it was announced the New York Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade involving Julius Randle and Donte Divinzenco.
With the NBA season just a few weeks away, let's take a look at how the blockbuster trade has affected the Knicks' odds of winning the NBA Championship this season.
Knicks NBA Championship Odds
- Knicks' Odds Before Trade: +900
- Knicks' Odds After Trade: +750
The Knicks' odds have improved from +900 to +750 since the trade. If you translate those odds to implied probability, their chances to win the NBA Finals have improved from 10% to 11.76%, an increase of 1.76%.
Only the Boston Celtics (+320) and Oklahoma City Thunder (+700) have better odds than the Knicks to win it all this season. The Philadelphia 76ers (+1000) and Minnesota Timberwolves (+1000) round out the top five on the last list of odds.
The Knicks will open the season in Boston on Oct. 22, taking on the defending champion Celtics. The Knicks are set as 4.5-point underdogs.
