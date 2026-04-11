15 Extremely Gross Stats From the Hilarious Tank-Off Between the Grizzlies and Jazz

The Jazz and Grizzlies faced off in quite possibly the greatest tank-off in NBA history on Friday night. Both teams have been using two-way and 10-day contract players to increase their lottery odds, and on Friday, they collided for a matchup that was never going to be anything but hilarious.

It’s worth noting that, in a game that ESPN’s Brian Windhorst dubbed the “Tanking Super Bowl,” a Memphis win would have reduced the team’s odds of landing a top-four pick in the NBA draft lottery by 7%, while a Utah win would have reduced its odds by 10%. Unfortunately for the Jazz, they took home a dubious 147–101 victory and improved their record to 22–59. The Grizzlies dropped to 25–56.

In what turned out to be a glorified pickup game, it often looked like some of the players had never been introduced to each other. Here’s a look at 15 stats from the game that are genuinely mind-boggling.

1 — Game in NBA history that featured three triple-doubles recorded. Guess which game? On Friday night, Grizzlies guard Jahmai Mashack and Jazz guards Bez Mbeng and John Konchar all had triple-doubles. Konchar had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Mbeng had 27 points, 11 boards and 11 assists, while Mashack finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists. It's worth noting that Konchar and Beng came off the bench for Utah, and no two bench players on the same team had ever recorded triple-doubles in the same game.

2 — Players who played all 48 minutes. Mashack and fellow Grizzlies guard Lucas Williamson both played the entire game. To give you an idea of how ridiculous that is, Mashack has played in 30 games this season and is averaging 21.2 minutes per game. Williamson has only been on the court for six games, but is averaging 31.5 minutes per game. He was signed on March 31. Oh, and the Grizzlies have lost all six games he's played in.

4 — Players who were healthy but didn’t play, receiving a DNP-Coach’s Decision designation. Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo sat both Javon Small and Taj Gibson, while Jazz coach Will Hardy left Kevin Love and Svi Mykhailiuk on the bench. Frankly, Mykhailiuk, who attempts an average of 4.8 threes per game at a 40.8% clip, would have torn that game up.

4 — Players on 10-day contracts who started for the Grizzlies. Williamson, Dariq Whitehead, Toby Okani, and Adama Bal are all 10-day contract players. Mashack, the other starter, is a two-way player.

7 — Players with 10 or more rebounds. Memphis featured three, while Utah had four top the mark.

8 — Combined career NBA starts for the Grizzlies’ starting lineup entering Friday night’s contest. Whitehead and Bal had never started an NBA game before, Williamson had started once, Okani had two career starts, while Mashack was the seasoned veteran of the group with five starts.

12 — Players who took more than 10 shots. Only Konchar didn’t hit that mark, he only hoisted six attempts.

13 — Number of players who entered the game combined by both teams. The Grizzlies only played six guys, and four of them logged more than 40 minutes. It's worth noting that none of the six players Memphis played are on the team's full-time roster. The Jazz played seven guys, and five played more than 34 minutes, while Kennedy Chandler led the way at 41.

16 — Points in the first 15 minutes for Whitehead. He was subsequently subbed out with the score tied 34-34 and didn’t re-enter until the Jazz led by 42 points in the fourth quarter.

22 — Rebounds by 6’8” Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe. His previous career-high was 10, set on April 3 against the Rockets. He was averaging 5.6 rebounds per game entering the contest.

21 — Three-point percentage for the Grizzlies. They were 11-for-52 from deep.

30 — Points by Jazz forward Blake Hinson, a new career-high. His previous career-best mark was 21, set on March 25 against the similiarly tanking Wizards.

38 — Field goal percentage for the Grizzlies. They were 41-for-109 from the field.

47 — Free throw percentage by the Jazz. They finished 8-for-17 from the line.

-46 — Plus/minus for Mashack, the lowest ever recorded by someone who recorded a triple-double. The previous worst was -30. He beat it by 16 points. Williamson was also a -46, while Okani was a -44 in 42 minutes, and Bal was -42 in 38 minutes. Mashack was the final pick in the 2025 NBA draft and, sadly, this is the most notable thing he's done as a rookie.

Bonus stats

10 — Turnovers by Mashack, which won’t count towards giving him a quadruple-double.

219 — Combined shots by the two teams.

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