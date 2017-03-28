NBA

Wizards clinch first division title since 1978-79, ending longest drought in pro sports

Wednesday March 29th, 2017

The Washington Wizards clinched the franchise's first division title since 1978-79 on Tuesday after defeating the Lakers, 119-108.

Washington's Southeast Division title ends the longest active divisional title drought in professional sports.

The previous longest droughts include a 42-year period without a division title for the Clippers until 2012-13 and a 39-year drought from the Warriors that ended in 2014-15.

The Wizards now own seven division titles: 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1979.

The Miami Heat have won five of the last six Southeast Division titles.

Washington is in third place in the NBA's Eastern Conference, 2.0 games behind the conference-leading Celtics. 

