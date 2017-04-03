We are inching closer to the end of the NBA regular season and with that has come some new silhouettes to get us excited for the playoffs. Nike Basketball officially unveiled its “Summer Pack” led by the highly popular PG1, while the Swoosh also released the next sneaker in Kobe Bryant’s line—the Kobe A.D. “NXT.” In this week's sneaker roundup we also see a familiar name as LeBron James brought a classic colorway to the LeBron XIV signature.

Nike PG 1 “Ivory” worn by Paul George

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Available at nike.com on April 6, $110

Nike recently unveiled the “Summer Pack” which includes four signature models that consist of off-white and gum outsoles. The pack, which releases April 6, includes Kyrie 3 ($120, nike.com), Zoom KD 9 Elite ($150, nike.com), Kobe A.D. ($160, nike.com), and the PG1. Paul George wore a pair of his PG1’s in a game against the Raptors.

Nike Kobe A.D. “NXT”

Courtesy of Nike Inc.

Available at nike.com, $200

Kobe Bryant is always looking into the future even when he releases his basketball silhouettes. The Kobe A.D. was the first sneaker for the Black Mamba post-retirement and Nike has already shelled out the next model—the Kobe A.D. “NXT.” Kobe and longtime Nike Basketball designer Eric Avar wanted to create a low profile-sneaker that was unlike any of Bryant’s previous models. What makes the silhouette unique is its lacing structure. The shoe features a customizable toggle system that locks your foot in while you are on the court.

Nike KD 9 Elite worn by Kevin Durant

Noah Graham/NBA via Getty

Available at nike.com, $150

The KD9 Elite is another unconventional model in the Nike basketball line with the 3/4 collar height. The shoe offers a sock-like Flyknit in the forefoot that provides incredible fit and breathability. As KD continues to rehab on the court and prepare for his return, expect to see him wear the KD9 Elite as we await the news of the KD10.

Jordan Super.Fly 5 worn by Blake Griffin

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Available at nike.com, $100

Black Griffin collaborated with 11-year old Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles (CHILA) patient Justice Griffith on a special designed, custom pair of Jordan Brand Super.Fly 5 sneakers. The shoes—dubbed “Just 5”—were worn by Blake Griffin in a game against the Wizards and will be auctioned with all proceeds donated to CHLA as part of the annual Make March Matter fundraising program. The auction opened on Saturday, March 18, and will run until April 13.

AW BBall White by Adidas

Available at alexanderwang.com, $260

Adidas continues to push boundaries in terms of collaborating with designers. This time Adidas Originals linked with Alexander Wang to create a basketball inspired silhouette. While the shoe does not look equipped for NBA play, you can bet someone on the Adidas roster, such as Swaggy P, will rock them in a game.

Nike LeBron XIV worn by LeBron James

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Available at nike.com, $175

LeBron unleashed this LeBron XIV “Hardwood Classic” PE against the Pistons. He first wore an orange version back in January but this time, he goes with a blue palette to go along with his personal crown logo instead of the Nike Swoosh on the straps.

Adidas D Rose 7 worn by Serge Ibaka

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Available at footlocker.com, $120

The recent news of Derrick Rose’s injury sucks, no doubt about it. With James Harden releasing his first signature with adidas, the Adidas D Rose 7 is a silhouette that hasn’t received that much attention this season. Raptors’ forward Serge Ibaka wore a decked out red colorway that perfectly matched the Raptors away jerseys.