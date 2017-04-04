NBA

Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson's single-season triple-doubles record

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson's single-season NBA record of 41 triple doubles.

Tuesday night's triple double against the Milwaukee Bucks was his seventh straight triple-double of the season.

Robertson set his record during the 1961-62 season. He is the only player in history to finish the regular season averaging a triple-double. Westbrook could become the second player to match the feat but also lead the league in scoring.

Westbrook will have a chance to set the record on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

