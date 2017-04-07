NBA

Watch: Kevin Love throws another gorgeous touchdown pass to LeBron James

With 4:07 remaining in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love ripped down a defensive rebound and immediately turned his head upcourt. Cleveland's All-Star forward then morphed into an Pro Bowl quarterback, spotting LeBron James streaking up the left sideline. 

Love fired a two-handed pass 90 feet down the floor, perfectly hitting James in stride at the opposite block for an easy slam. 

Love and James have connected on several "touchdown" passes during their three seasons together in Cleveland. The sharpshooting big man has been tossing highlight-reel outlet passes dating back to his collegiate career at UCLA.

