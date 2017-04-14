NBA

Report: Kristaps Porzingis skipped Knicks exit meetings out of frustration

1:03 | NBA
Phil Jackson: Carmelo Anthony 'would be better off somewhere else'
SI Wire
33 minutes ago

Kristaps Porzingis reportedly skipped the New York Knicks' exit meetings due to "frustration over dysfunction" and "drama" surrounding the organization, according to ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

The news comes after just hours after Phil Jackson conceded it is in the team's best interests to move Carmelo Anthony. 

“I think the direction with our team is that he would be better off somewhere else,” Jackson told reporters. Jackson added that Anthony would be best served playing for a title contender and that the star was “cordial” when they discussed his future with the team.

Anthony said Wednesday after the final game of a disappointing Knicks season that he was “open” to be traded this summer. Anthony has a full no-trade clause and has previously indicated that he would only be interested in playing in another large media market, such as Los Angeles. He revealed last month that he turned down an opportunity to be traded to the Clippers at the deadline this year. His comments Wednesday, though, appeared to suggest he’d be more open to other opportunities, regardless of location. 

Following Jackson's comments, Anthony took to both Instagram and Twitter to apparently respond to Jackson: 

Porzingis later liked Anthony's post on Instagram. 

Porzingis, 21, has two years remaining on his rookie contract. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters