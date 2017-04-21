Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, we take that for data, Hassan Whiteside enjoys a trampoline and two players talk soccer on the timeline. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. David Fizdale

"Take That For Data Remix" - David Fizdale #BeatsByLowe pic.twitter.com/20unr472Y2 — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) April 18, 2017

We try to stay as far away from on-court issues as we can, but Fizdale saying “Take that for data” in his complaint about officiating was undeniably the moment of the week online. It even got its own remix!

2. Carmelo Anthony

REALLY 😂😂 #StayMe7o A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

SUB. TWEET. MELO. BACK.

3. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks played the "Barney" theme song during the Raptors' player introductions, and it seems to have cursed Toronto pic.twitter.com/tYKkh4H5vO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 21, 2017

Here’s why the Bucks mopped the floor with the Raptors in Game 3.

4. Dion Waiters

First and foremost, props to Dion for shedding some lbs., draining threes and getting his life back in order. But if you’re going to make a mistake like this, you’re going to get called out for it! Or perhaps it was sincere, and truth is the process, which means Paul Pierce will be the coach of the Sixers next year……..?

5. Gregg Popovich

Get the hell out of Pop's way pic.twitter.com/GakrdBGheZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 21, 2017

This is why Pop’s the best. Probably the most fun shot for this camera guy/gal in a long time. Also: he smiled!

6. Hassan Whiteside

"I'm at Tyler's house. Look, there's Tyler. I'm at his house." - Hassan Whiteside, on a trampoline pic.twitter.com/5MGCRRoSvj — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) April 17, 2017

Miami’s season is over, which signals the beginning of Whiteside’s prime Snapchat months.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs muted the word "Oracle" when they played Drake's "Free Smoke" during warmups today 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZmqvP07isT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 15, 2017

God, I love this move. So damn petty.

8. Joel Embiid

@JoelEmbiid Ha. Congrats to the ref — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) April 18, 2017

Man, what a fall for JoJo. Used to be consistently atop these ranks. Now he’s just making fun of Real Madrid like the average above-average NBA social media user.

9. Kelly Oubre

This is the most supercharged dab I’ve ever seen.

10. Shaq & Chuck

Shaq can cough and it’s funny.