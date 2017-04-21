NBA

NBA Social Rankings: Who Won The Week?

Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?

  • Welcome to the NBA Social Rankings, where we determine who won the week on and off the basketball court.
Kenny Ducey
2 hours ago

Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, we take that for data, Hassan Whiteside enjoys a trampoline and two players talk soccer on the timeline. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. David Fizdale

We try to stay as far away from on-court issues as we can, but Fizdale saying “Take that for data” in his complaint about officiating was undeniably the moment of the week online. It even got its own remix!

2. Carmelo Anthony

REALLY 😂😂 #StayMe7o

A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on

SUB. TWEET. MELO. BACK. 

3. Milwaukee Bucks

Here’s why the Bucks mopped the floor with the Raptors in Game 3.

4. Dion Waiters

Dion Waiters: "Truth the Process" from nba

 

First and foremost, props to Dion for shedding some lbs., draining threes and getting his life back in order. But if you’re going to make a mistake like this, you’re going to get called out for it! Or perhaps it was sincere, and truth is the process, which means Paul Pierce will be the coach of the Sixers next year……..?

5. Gregg Popovich

This is why Pop’s the best. Probably the most fun shot for this camera guy/gal in a long time. Also: he smiled!

6. Hassan Whiteside

Miami’s season is over, which signals the beginning of Whiteside’s prime Snapchat months.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

God, I love this move. So damn petty.

8. Joel Embiid

Man, what a fall for JoJo. Used to be consistently atop these ranks. Now he’s just making fun of Real Madrid like the average above-average NBA social media user.

9. Kelly Oubre

This is the most supercharged dab I’ve ever seen.

10. Shaq & Chuck

Shaq can cough and it’s funny.

