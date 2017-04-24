LeBron James sent a get-well message to Warriors coach Steve Kerr in a video tweeted by Uninterrupted on Monday.

Kerr missed the Warriors' game Saturday against the Trail Blazers with illness and said he might step aside for the remainder of Golden State's playoff run if his condition does not improve.

Kerr is dealing with pain stemming from his back surgery two years ago.

"My thoughts and prayers from my family to Steve Kerr and his family," James says in the video. "I wish you a healthy recovery."

.@KingJames sends his thoughts and prayers to @warriors head coach Steve Kerr for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/B3oSEoK4iZ — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) April 24, 2017

James' video comes on the heels of the Cavaliers' four-game sweep of the Pacers, and James also included a "big shout out" to Paul George and Indiana.

Golden State currently holds a 3-0 lead over Portland. While Kerr is out, assistant coach Mike Brown is taking his place.

Kerr will also miss Game 4 on Monday night.

-Tim Balk