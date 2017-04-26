The NBA says it will investigate why Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander got up from his courtside seat during his team's Game 5 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder to yell at an official.

Late in the first quarter, Alexander is seen leaving his seat while there is live action going on. Former Rockets star Hakeem Olajuwon attempted to grab Alexander as he made his way to official Billy Kennedy.

Alexander then stood behind Kennedy for a few seconds before returning to his seat.

When you really want to make your point pic.twitter.com/tISPryd3ZK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 26, 2017

Alexander later said he was "upset, really upset," but declined to elaborate.

The Rockets went on to win the game 105–99 to dispatch to the Thunder in five games. Houston will now face the winner of the series between the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies.

- Scooby Axson