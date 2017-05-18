NBA

J.R. Smith says Cavaliers should expect 'dirty plays' from Celtics in Game 2

0:41 | NBA
Cavs show no sign of rust in Game 1 win over Celtics
Tim Balk
Thursday May 18th, 2017

As accusations of dirtyplay continue to swirl around the Celtics, Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith told reporters his team should be ready for "dirty plays" and "cheap shots" from Boston in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. 

The Cavaliers rolled past the Celtics in Boston in Game 1 on Wednesday, and Smith said he expects the Celtics to play desperate at home Friday. 

"Whenever their back's up against the wall, they tend to play better, just like we do," Smith said, according to Fox Sports Ohio. "We've just got to expect that and understand that there might be dirty plays, there might be cheap shots or whatever coming from the other side. Because they're fighting for their lives at this point."

NBA
LeBron's Latest Masterpiece Leaves The Celtics Awestruck

Smith played 24 minutes and scored two points in the series opener.

LeBron James powered Cleveland to an eventual 114-107 victory, scoring 38 points. 

