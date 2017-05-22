NBA

Report: Raptors GM Jeff Weltman pegged to lead Magic front office

The Magic have hired Raptors general manager Jeff Weltman to be their president of basketball operations, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports

Weltman was hired by Toronto in July 2013 after five seasons as assistant general manager of the Bucks. With the Raptors, he worked under team president Masai Ujiri, regarded as one of the premier executives in the NBA. 

Weltman may also hire a GM to serve underneath him, according to Wojnarowksi. 

The Magic had been searching for a new front office head after firing Rob Hennigan in April. Orlando had five straight losing seasons under Hennigan’s leadership, averaging 28.4 wins per season. 

Kevin McHale and Bucks GM John Hammond were reportedly the other two candidates for the job. 

