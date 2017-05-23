LeBron James on Game 3 loss: 'I didn't have it'

J.R. Smith's daughter, Dakota, who was born five months premature, went home with the Cavaliers guard and his family on Tuesday afternoon.

Smith shared a photo of him and his wife exiting Hillcrest Hospital.

We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep 🍼🍼🍼 #KotasHome A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 23, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Dakota Smith was born in January. She had her breathing tube removed and no longer needed to be incubated in later March.

• Are We There Yet? Warriors-Cavs III Can't Get Here Soon Enough

Smith and his wife Jewel Harris Smith also have two daughters named Demi and Peyton.