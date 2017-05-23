J.R. Smith's daughter, Dakota, born five months premature, went home today
J.R. Smith's daughter, Dakota, who was born five months premature, went home with the Cavaliers guard and his family on Tuesday afternoon.
Smith shared a photo of him and his wife exiting Hillcrest Hospital.
Dakota Smith was born in January. She had her breathing tube removed and no longer needed to be incubated in later March.
Smith and his wife Jewel Harris Smith also have two daughters named Demi and Peyton.