Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics before draft

Dan Gartland
32 minutes ago

Lonzo Ball apparently has no interest in going No. 1 in next month’s NBA draft. 

Ball recently told the Celtics that he won’t be working out for the team ahead of the draft, general manager Danny Ainge said on Boston radio show Toucher and Rich Thursday morning

Ball and Markelle Fultz are regarded at the top two prospects in the draft, though Ball’s father has made it clear that he only wants his son to play for the Lakers. The elder Ball said after the draft lottery that his son will only work out for the Lakers, who hold the second pick in the draft. 

Ball is a Los Angeles-area native, playing high school hoops at Chino Hills High before spending one season at UCLA. 

The draft will be held on June 22. 

