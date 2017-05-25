These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Nicki Minaj will perform at the inaugural NBA Awards, the league and Turner Sports announced Thursday in a news release.

The NBA's Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and several other award recipients will be revealed at the event in New York City on June 26.

Minaj, a Grammy-winning recording artist who was included in the 2016 TIME 100 Most Influential People list, has appeared on TNT's Inside the NBA. She also performed at the NBA All-Star Game in 2012 and 2015.

Drake will host the NBA Awards, and TNT's Inside the NBA crew will broadcast the event at Basketball City on New York's Pier 36.

In the past, the NBA's awards were announced separately over the course of the playoffs.

The NBA will also unveil All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams at this year's event.