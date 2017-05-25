NBA

Nicki Minaj to perform at first-ever NBA Awards show next month

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
icon
Tim Balk
2 hours ago

Nicki Minaj will perform at the inaugural NBA Awards, the league and Turner Sports announced Thursday in a news release.

The NBA's Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year and several other award recipients will be revealed at the event in New York City on June 26. 

Minaj, a Grammy-winning recording artist who was included in the 2016 TIME 100 Most Influential People list, has appeared on TNT's Inside the NBA. She also performed at the NBA All-Star Game in 2012 and 2015.

NBA
2017 NBA Awards Picks: The Great MVP Debate And More

Drake will host the NBA Awards, and TNT's Inside the NBA crew will broadcast the event at Basketball City on New York's Pier 36. 

In the past, the NBA's awards were announced separately over the course of the playoffs.

The NBA will also unveil All-Defensive and All-Rookie teams at this year's event. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters