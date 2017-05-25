Though he starred at North Carolina and was a first-round draft pick, Rashad McCants washed out of the NBA after four unspectacular seasons. The reason, at least in part, McCants says now, is Khloe Kardashian.

McCants spoke recently with the Charlotte Observer and posited that his relationship with Kardashian helped end his NBA career before his 25th birthday.

“McCants’ biggest regret was his highly-publicized relationship with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian late in his career, which he said gave people an opportunity to doubt his commitment to the NBA,” the Observer’s C. Jackson Cowart wrote.

“Without that situation in play, I’m a $60–70 million player,” McCants said. “Easily.”

McCants and Kardashian dated for seven months after being set up by Reggie Bush. Kardashian called it off in late January 2009, shortly before McCants was traded from the Timberwolves to the Kings. He was not re-signed by Sacramento after the season and failed to catch on with another team. (Kardashian rebounded just fine, now dating Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson.)

McCants bounced around the D-League and several international leagues—from Puerto Rico, to France, China, the Philippines and other countries—before hanging it up in 2015. Now 32, he’ll be playing in the Big 3 3-on-3 league this summer.