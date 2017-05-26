NBA

Warriors listed as favorites to win NBA Finals

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
icon
Scooby Axson
22 minutes ago

The Golden State Warriors opened as favorites to win the NBA Championship, according to several Las Vegas Sportsbooks.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has Golden State as a -260 favorite, with the Cleveland Cavaliers at +220, meaning if you bet $260 on the Warriors you will win $100. A $100 bet on Cleveland will net you $220.

The teams are meeting for the third straight time in the NBA finals, with each winning one title.

Golden State forward Kevin Durant is the favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP.

The sportsbook at William Hill has Durant is listed as a 7-5 favorite, followed by Warriors guard Stephen Curry at 8-5 and Cavaliers forward LeBron James at 2-1. James is a three-time NBA Finals MVP.

