LeBron James: ‘I will own a team’ after retiring from basketball

Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

LeBron James has said in the past that he wants to own an NBA team in the future, but he reaffirmed that intent with a confident comment to Ken Berger of The Athletic this week.

"I will own a team someday," James said Berger. "That's my next thing.

“...I think it'll be cool. I'll stay part of the game and still be able to put people in positions of power. I've always loved that, putting people in a position of power to feel like they can make a change and make things happen.”

James, 32, has worked closely with friends and business associates Maverick Carter and Randy Mims in addition to his agent Rich Paul and built an entertainment empire of sorts around his basketball career, including Paul’s Klutch Sports Group.

Should it all happen, LeBron would follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan as NBA players-turned-owners. Jordan is also currently the NBA’s only black majority owner of a franchise. Most would contend that James, who is also a part-owner of storied Premier League club Liverpool, has positioned himself to break further ground whenever his playing career ends.

The Cavaliers open the Finals against the Warriors on Thursday.

