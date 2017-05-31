NBA

Watch: James Harden stars in trippy new Travis Scott music video

0:54 | NBA
History of LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Rapper Travis Scott released a new music video for his song "Way Back" on Wednesday afternoon and Houston Rockets star James Harden is the focal point.

The first three minutes of the video feature no music and it's just Harden listening to critics on the television. When the music starts, Harden is suspended upside down and mouthing the lyrics. No explanation is given for this artistic direction.

Scott tweeted the video on Wednesday afternoon saying, "I did this for a project I did in Houston a while ago.”

Watch the video below (warning: explicit language)

Scott makes an appearance in the final three minutes of the video.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters