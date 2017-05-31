Rapper Travis Scott released a new music video for his song "Way Back" on Wednesday afternoon and Houston Rockets star James Harden is the focal point.

The first three minutes of the video feature no music and it's just Harden listening to critics on the television. When the music starts, Harden is suspended upside down and mouthing the lyrics. No explanation is given for this artistic direction.

Scott tweeted the video on Wednesday afternoon saying, "I did this for a project I did in Houston a while ago.”

Watch the video below (warning: explicit language)

Scott makes an appearance in the final three minutes of the video.