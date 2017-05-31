These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The Los Angeles Clippers are interested in hiring Basketball Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors advisor Jerry West, reports ESPN.com's Marc Stein.

According to the report, the Clippers want to bring West in the same capacity as the Warriors use him in.

West has been with the Warriors since 2011 and is under contract with the team through July. Warriors owner Joe Lacob has said that he wants West to remain with the team.

West, 79, has also been an executive with the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, winning NBA Executive of the Year twice.

The Clippers have made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons and finished the 2016–17 with a 51–31 record. But the team has failed to get out the second round each year, leading to speculation about the team's future.

All-Stars Chris Paul and Blake Griffin can each out of their contract this summer while veteran shooting guard JJ Redick will become an unrestricted free agent.