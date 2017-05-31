NBA

Report: Clippers interested in hiring Warriors advisor Jerry West

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
icon
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The Los Angeles Clippers are interested in hiring Basketball Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors advisor Jerry West, reports ESPN.com's Marc Stein.

According to the report, the Clippers want to bring West in the same capacity as the Warriors use him in.

West has been with the Warriors since 2011 and is under contract with the team through July. Warriors owner Joe Lacob has said that he wants West to remain with the team.

West, 79, has also been an executive with the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies, winning NBA Executive of the Year twice.

The Clippers have made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons and finished the 2016–17 with a 51–31 record. But the team has failed to get out the second round each year, leading to speculation about the team's future.

All-Stars Chris Paul and Blake Griffin can each out of their contract this summer while veteran shooting guard JJ Redick will become an unrestricted free agent.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters