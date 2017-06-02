Chris Paul will give the Spurs “serious consideration” in free agency, ESPN’s Marc Stein reports.

San Antonio has gained steam on the rumor mill of late as a destination in the event Paul decides to leave the Clippers as an unrestricted free agent (he has a player option he’s expected to decline). The Spurs are perennially one of the most successful teams in the league under Gregg Popovich and have a hole to fill at point guard, with Tony Parker injured and also nearing the back end of his career and Patty Mills also set for free agency.

Paul, 32, could shake the league up in any number of directions should he opt to leave the Clippers, where key pieces Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick are also free agents. The Clippers have not made it past the second round in any of his six seasons with the team. He’s reportedly intrigued in playing under Popovich and alongside Kawhi Leonard, who has emerged as one of the league’s best players. ESPN reports the Spurs are “increasingly considered a lock” to get a face-to-face meeting with Paul.

The Spurs would have to do some salary cap gymnastics in order to pay Paul what he’s worth within league rules. The Clippers have Paul’s Bird Rights and will be able to offer him more money than any other team.

Paul averaged 18.1 points and 9.2 assists last season and is a nine-time All-Star.