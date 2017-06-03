NBA

Sixers’ Jerry Colangelo: ‘Challenge’ posed by people around Lonzo Ball

Jeremy Woo
2 hours ago

Sixers adviser and longtime NBA executive Jerry Colangelo broke down Lonzo Ball’s situation on the Carlin and Reese show in Philadelphia on Friday, noting that Ball’s situation has some unique challenges, but that it shouldn’t preclude a team from drafting him.

“I think Ball is a terrific prospect and could have an outstanding NBA future,” Colangelo said on 94 WIP. “I think it's going to be challenging with the people around him, without being specific.

“And yet, I don't think teams should bypass the player because they have those concerns. At the end of the day, what wins in this league is talent, and this is a very talented young man.”

The conversation around Ball, the talented UCLA guard, has largely centered around his outspoken father LaVar, whose controversial and brash ongoing commentary has dominated headlines.

Ball is expected to work out for the Lakers this week, who pick No. 2. He will not work out for the Celtics, who hold the first pick, and is reportedly mulling working out for the Sixers at No. 3.

