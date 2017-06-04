NBA

LeBron James skips podium after Game 2 loss

LeBron James took questions from media members in a locker room scrum following Sunday's NBA Finals Game 2 defeat to the Warriors, electing to skip the podium. 

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports James has been frustrated with the wait time before taking the podium recently. 

James responded sarcastically when a reporter asked him what would happen if the team didn't defend home court. 

James led the Cavaliers in scoring on Sunday night, finishing the game with 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds. But while the game remained close for nearly three quarters, Golden State pulled away in the second half, earning a 132–113 victory and taking a 2–0 series lead. 

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland. 

