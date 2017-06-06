NBA

Why do the Golden State Warriors wear No. 42 on their jerseys?

Chris Chavez
41 minutes ago

If you've been watching the NBA Finals, you may have noticed a No. 42 patch on the Golden State Warriors jerseys.

The team is wearing the patch in honor of Warriors legend Nate Thurmond, who passed away on July 16, 2016. He played 11 of his 14 seasons with Golden State and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1985.

The Warriors previously retired his No. 42 jersey on March 8, 1978. After his playing days, Thurmond served as a member of the Warriors' community relations department.

The Warriors lead the Cavaliers 2–0 entering Game 3 of the NBA Finals. 

