How many NBA titles has LeBron James won?

2 hours ago

LeBron James's basketball resume to date includes three championships. 

James won a pair of titles with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Miami, and finally brought a title to his hometown Cavaliers last year. With Miami's "Big 3," James won in 2012 over the Thunder and 2013 over the Spurs. 

All told, he's 3-4 in the NBA finals.

He made his first visit in 2007 during his original stay in Cleveland, but the Cavs fell to San Antonio. He also lost in 2011, his first year in Miami, and in back-to-back years in 2014 and 2015 with Miami and then Cleveland. 

Michael Jordan won six NBA titles—all with the Bulls. Bill Russell won 11 NBA championships as a player, the all-time record. 

Since 2011, James has appeared in the NBA finals every year. He and the Cavaliers currently trail Golden State 2-0 in this year's finals. 

 

