On Tuesday morning, Magic Johnson said that the "Showtime" Lakers would probably sweep this year's Golden State Warriors in a head-to-head game.

Johnson believes the Warriors are "too small" but it was not personal.

Draymond Green was told of Johnson's comments, laughed and said, "That's my thoughts."

“It can never happen," he added. "First off, the game is completely different than it was back then. Nowadays, if you can’t shoot a 3, you’re a liability on the floor. That wasn’t the case back then. So I never understand when people try to compare eras and say, ‘Oh, this team could have beat this team’ or ‘They couldn’t have beat that team.’ It doesn’t make sense to me because you’re kind of talking two different games, for real. So I never really understand that, nor do I get off into it. They were great in their time, we’re great in our time and respect that.”​

The Warriors currently lead the NBA Finals 2–0 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Game 3 will be played on Wednesday night.