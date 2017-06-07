NBA

Report: Enes Kanter's father released from custody by Turkish government

0:42 | NBA
Enes Kanter says father was arrested by Turkish government
icon
Associated Press
an hour ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Media reports say the father of NBA basketball player Enes Kanter has been released from police custody in Turkey, where he was detained as part of an investigation into alleged links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The private Dogan news agency said university professor Mehmet Kanter was released Wednesday after five days in custody on condition that he regularly report to a police station.

Enes Kanter, the Oklahoma City Thunder player, is a vocal supporter of Gulen, who the Turkish government blames for a failed military coup last summer. Mehmet Kanter had disowned his son for his open support of Gulen.

Enes was detained in Romania on May 20 because his Turkish passport was cancelled. He said he was able to return to the United States after American officials intervened.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters