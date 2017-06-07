NBA players go crazy on Twitter for NBA Finals Game 3 ending

The final five minutes of Game 4 of the NBA Finals were so intense that other NBA players couldn't help but go crazy on Twitter with fans.

The Golden State Warriors took a 3–0 series lead with a 118–113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Here's a sample of tweets from the game from current and former players:

Officially the worst playoffs in @NBA History! Smh Check me out on @TheHerd and @SFY tomorrow! Must see! — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 8, 2017

The skill level on display ?!$$$$ @NBA — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) June 8, 2017

Truth Hurts #truthjuice 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️get over it I told y'all — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 8, 2017

Can't believe there are basketball fans out there that aren't NBA fans... — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 8, 2017

Hell of a game — 7even (@iAmSJ) June 8, 2017

Fun and intense game #NBAFinals2017 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 8, 2017

.@KDTrey5 playing like he is from another planet right now. #NBAFINALS — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) June 8, 2017

This game is UNREAL. — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) June 8, 2017

What just happened....? — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 8, 2017

The Warriors look to become the first team to go undefeated in the NBA Playoffs.