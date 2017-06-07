NBA players go crazy on Twitter for NBA Finals Game 3 ending
The final five minutes of Game 4 of the NBA Finals were so intense that other NBA players couldn't help but go crazy on Twitter with fans.
The Golden State Warriors took a 3–0 series lead with a 118–113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
Here's a sample of tweets from the game from current and former players:
Officially the worst playoffs in @NBA History! Smh Check me out on @TheHerd and @SFY tomorrow! Must see!— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) June 8, 2017
The skill level on display ?!$$$$ @NBA— Steve Nash (@SteveNash) June 8, 2017
Truth Hurts #truthjuice 🤷🏿♂️🤷🏿♂️get over it I told y'all— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 8, 2017
Can't believe there are basketball fans out there that aren't NBA fans...— Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 8, 2017
Hell of a game— 7even (@iAmSJ) June 8, 2017
Fun and intense game #NBAFinals2017— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 8, 2017
.@KDTrey5 playing like he is from another planet right now. #NBAFINALS— Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) June 8, 2017
This game is UNREAL.— Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) June 8, 2017
What just happened....?— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 8, 2017
The Warriors look to become the first team to go undefeated in the NBA Playoffs.