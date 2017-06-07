NBA

NBA players go crazy on Twitter for NBA Finals Game 3 ending

NBA
History of LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant
Chris Chavez
42 minutes ago

The final five minutes of Game 4 of the NBA Finals were so intense that other NBA players couldn't help but go crazy on Twitter with fans.

The Golden State Warriors took a 3–0 series lead with a 118–113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Here's a sample of tweets from the game from current and former players:

The Warriors look to become the first team to go undefeated in the NBA Playoffs.

