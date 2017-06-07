We’re knee-deep in the NBA Finals, but there’s even more going on behind the scenes around the league. The NBA draft is two weeks away, free agency opens July 1, and front offices are digging deep into player evaluations and personnel plans for the summer.

With that in mind, we're rounding up the latest news and rumors from around the league.

NBA rumors - Wednesday, June 7

• Lonzo Ball is the favorite, but not a lock to go to the Lakers at No. 2. De’Aaron Fox and Josh Jackson will receive consideration there, and also at No. 1 from the Celtics, along with Jayson Tatum. Markelle Fultz remains the favorite at No. 1. (Chad Ford, ESPN)

• The Kings are considering packaging pick Nos. 5 and 10 to move up and select Fox. (Ford)

• The Sixers have had discussions about the No. 3 pick and are not ruling out trading it. “I think that should we move or if there's a transaction that comes out that gives us a chance to perhaps increase what impact No. 3 can have in terms of its return, I think we will look at it,” Colangelo said. “There's some discussions that have been fairly interesting.” (Keith Pompey, Philly.com)

• The Cavaliers could consider acquiring Chris Paul or Carmelo Anthony in the off-season if they fall in four or five games in the Finals. The Cavs and Knicks had talks about Anthony at the trade deadline. Both Paul and Anthony are close friends with LeBron James, but either move would take a lot of difficult roster shuffling from Cleveland. (Chris Haynes, ESPN/Jim Rome Show)

• French prospect Frank Ntilikina has a massive 7'1" wingspan, making him the longest point guard prospect in the draft. (Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report)

• The Bucks have narrowed their GM search to three candidates: Atlanta’s Wes Wilcox, Denver’s Arturas Karnisovas, and internal candidate Justin Zanik. (The Vertical)