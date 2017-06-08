NBA

Report: Car in Derek Fisher DUI crash registered to Matt Barnes

Pat Riley claims Magic Johnson is "greatest player of all time"
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The car Derek Fisher was driving when he was arrested for DUI last weekend is registered to Matt Barnes, TMZ reports.

Fisher was arrested when he crashed the car just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Fisher struck a curb on a freeway, causing the car to overturn and land on its roof. California Highway Patrol later determined Fisher had been drinking. 

Fisher’s passenger was Gloria Govan, who divorced from Barnes in 2016. Fisher and Govan began dating in 2015, while she was separated from Barnes, and Barnes drove to Govan’s house that October to confront Fisher. Barnes allegedly punched Fisher in the face and was suspended two games by the NBA.

TMZ reports that Barnes had given Govan the Cadillac Escalade involved in the crash for use with their two children. 

Barnes, a 14-year veteran, is currently playing in the NBA Finals with the Warriors. 

