NBA

Draymond Green calls Cavs fans ‘rude’ after mother deals with hecklers

2:14 | NBA
NBA Finals: Is 16-0 more impressive than 73-9?
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Draymond Green was asked Thursday about the Cavs fans who were caught on camera harassing his mother after Golden State’s Game 3 win in Cleveland.

Mary Babers-Green was drawn into what appeared to be a confrontation with Cavaliers fans in the stands after the game on Wednesday night. Things never escalated, but the incident was captured on camera.

Green offered a curt response to the matter on Thursday.

“Fans here are just rude.”

 

