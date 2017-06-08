NBA Finals: Is 16-0 more impressive than 73-9?

Draymond Green was asked Thursday about the Cavs fans who were caught on camera harassing his mother after Golden State’s Game 3 win in Cleveland.

Mary Babers-Green was drawn into what appeared to be a confrontation with Cavaliers fans in the stands after the game on Wednesday night. Things never escalated, but the incident was captured on camera.

Draymond Green's mom gets confronted by pathetic Cavaliers fans. Leave the families alone! 🤦🏽‍♂️#OnlyInCleveland #DubsIn4 pic.twitter.com/V1ajv4Pne3 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) June 8, 2017

Green offered a curt response to the matter on Thursday.

​

Draymond on his mother being heckled: "Fans here are just rude." pic.twitter.com/GJrWt9OF1d — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 8, 2017

“Fans here are just rude.”