Has an NBA team ever gone undefeated in the playoffs?

Comparing the 2017 Warriors to the 2001 Lakers
Connor Grossman
Friday June 9th, 2017

With only one game standing between the Warriors and a perfect postseason, it's worth asking: Has any team ever navigated the playoffs unbeaten? The short answer is no, but there have been a few close calls.

No team has come as close as the Warriors are right now, leading the Cavaliers 3-0 in the Finals after advancing past the Blazers, Jazz and Spurs without losing a game. What’s more, the Warriors have won every game this postseason by an average of 16 points. Only twice has an opponent finished within single digits of Golden State.

The 2001 Lakers can’t own up to those claims, but did enter a Finals matchup with the 76ers unbeaten. After sweeping top-seeded San Antonio in the conference finals—outscoring the Spurs by 68 in the final two games—the Lakers' quest for perfection ended quickly in the Finals after Philadelphia won Game 1 in overtime.

The 1983 Sixers didn’t make it that far into the postseason before losing, but still swept the Lakers in the Finals to finish their playoff run 12-1.  Philadelphia’s only loss came to the Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Some memorable two-loss postseason runs include the 1999 Spurs, 1991 Bulls. 1989 Pistons and 1982 Lakers. No team, though, has come as close as the Warriors to an undefeated postseason.

