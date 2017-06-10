A Cleveland Cavaliers fan named Ricky Smith has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay Dahntay Jones' fines from the NBA playoffs.

The Cavaliers signed Jones in April. He was a member of last year's Cleveland team and contributed five quick points off the bench in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers came back from a 3–1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

The Cavaliers currently trail the Warriors 3–1 again with Game 5 set for Monday night in Oakland.

Jones added a technical foul in Game 4, which brought his playoff fines to $9,000. That leaves him just $127 from his season salary of $9.127. LeBron James has previously assisted in paying Jones' fines but Smith wants the Cleveland fan base to help.

"So we, as Cleveland Cavalier fans can sit and wait for Jones to get fined and King James to bail him out," the campaign says online. "OR we can be proactive and let Dahntay know ahead of time what infractions he can and can not do based up the money we come up with. Think of it as putting money on his books, pre-paid fines, paying for ones in game sins. Donate if you want, donate if you can, donate as you see fit. But at the end of the day, we owe it to Dahntay Jones, the city of Cleveland, and the Cleveland Cavaliers to do all we can to defend the land."

Any money that is raised and not spent on fines will be donated to the charity of Jones' choice.