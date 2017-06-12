Fans have been waiting all season for a Cavs-Warriors finals and the numbers tell the story. Ratings for the first four games are up five percent over 2016 with Game 3 pulling in over 20 million viewers for ABC. And while you've likely seen countless images from the Warriors and Cavs series, you've probably never seen the two teams in infrared.

Infrared, if you don't know, is a method in which the camera sensor is modified to read infrared light waves and block out other colors of the spectrum. In other words, it's a really cool technique that strips colors and gives fans a whole different perspective on the game. SI photographer Greg Nelson used this trick for the series and the results have been impressive. See for yourself.

