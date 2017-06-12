NBA

The NBA Finals in color is cool. The NBA Finals in infrared is much, much cooler.

4:55 | NBA
Give and Go: NBA Finals players with most to gain and lose?

Fans have been waiting all season for a Cavs-Warriors finals and the numbers tell the story. Ratings for the first four games are up five percent over 2016 with Game 3 pulling in over 20 million viewers for ABC. And while you've likely seen countless images from the Warriors and Cavs series, you've probably never seen the two teams in infrared. 

Infrared, if you don't know, is a method in which the camera sensor is modified to read infrared light waves and block out other colors of the spectrum. In other words, it's a really cool technique that strips colors and gives fans a whole different perspective on the game. SI photographer Greg Nelson used this trick for the series and the results have been impressive. See for yourself.

Greg Nelson
Greg Nelson
Greg Nelson
Greg Nelson
Greg Nelson
Greg Nelson
 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters