When is the Warriors victory parade?

The Golden State Warriors will hold their victory parade on Thursday, Oakland city officials announced.

The Warriors won their second title in three years by dispatching the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games on Monday night.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. local time, but officials are encouraging parade goers to show up at 5 a.m.

The parade route begins in Old Oakland at 11th and Broadway and will move down to Lake Merritt before ending up at Lakeside Drive and the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center.

Information about the championship parade can be found at warriors.com/parade.

