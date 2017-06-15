Here is proof that every NBA team—yes, even the Knicks—had some good moments in the 2016–17 season.

Reddit user “dweiss19” polled fans of every team in the league to find their favorite plays of the year. He/she posted a thread in each team’s subreddit asking fans to vote for their favorite play, as suggested by their fellow fans. Then, dweiss19 compiled them all into a single video.

The result is this nine-minute collection of awesome basketball. (Consult this list to find your favorite team’s play.)

It’s not immediately evident from watching the video, but Celtics fans actually voted for Paul Pierce’s final basket in Boston as their team’s top play.