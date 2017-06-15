NBA

Watch: Every NBA team’s best play of the season, according to Reddit

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Here is proof that every NBA team—yes, even the Knicks—had some good moments in the 2016–17 season. 

Reddit user “dweiss19” polled fans of every team in the league to find their favorite plays of the year. He/she posted a thread in each team’s subreddit asking fans to vote for their favorite play, as suggested by their fellow fans. Then, dweiss19 compiled them all into a single video. 

The result is this nine-minute collection of awesome basketball. (Consult this list to find your favorite team’s play.)

It’s not immediately evident from watching the video, but Celtics fans actually voted for Paul Pierce’s final basket in Boston as their team’s top play. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters