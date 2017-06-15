These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The NBA draft is a week away, and teams and prospects are finishing up a busy period of workouts, research and evaluation. The rumor mill continues to buzz as usual, particularly near the top of the draft, where there are multiple scenarios in play.

Free agency opens July 1 when the new league year turns over and the new collective bargaining agreement comes into effect.

Here’s a look at the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• Blake Griffin and Gordon Hayward be in play for the Boston Celtics. Both players have opt-out clauses they could exercise in July. (Yahoo! Sports)

• Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers may be destinations for LeBron James in free agency. (Yahoo! Sports)

• Josh Jackson visited with the Sacramento Kings while projected No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz has decided not to make a visit. (Sacramento Bee)

• The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as serious contenders to sign Jrue Holiday and his brother Justin. (SI.com)

• Golden State Warriors adviser Jerry West to join Los Angeles Clippers in a similar role.

• The Philadelphia 76ers exercise contract option on forward Robert Covington. Covington will make $1.6 million next season.