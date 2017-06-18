NBA

Remembering Brian Scalabrine's amazing NBA Finals press conference response

Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

It's been nine years since Brian Scalabrine became an NBA champion with the 2008 Boston Celtics. He may not have played a single minute but he did deliver the best post-game press conference performance.

We didn't forget. He's still an NBA champ and in 11 years, he'll be telling his kids that he probably started the series.

Watch his press conference answer to a reporter from Europe:

We're actually still trying to figure out how Scalabrine only retired with one NBA title in his career.

