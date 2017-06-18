These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

It's been nine years since Brian Scalabrine became an NBA champion with the 2008 Boston Celtics. He may not have played a single minute but he did deliver the best post-game press conference performance.

We didn't forget. He's still an NBA champ and in 11 years, he'll be telling his kids that he probably started the series.

Watch his press conference answer to a reporter from Europe:

Nine years ago today, Brian Scalabrine was MVP of this press conference 😂🐐 pic.twitter.com/F8dtl4l7ll — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 18, 2017

We're actually still trying to figure out how Scalabrine only retired with one NBA title in his career.