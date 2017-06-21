NBA

Celtics’ pursuit of Gordon Hayward may have political implications for Danny Ainge’s son

2:05 | NBA
Is Paul George being overvalued or undervalued?
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The Celtics want to sign the Jazz’s best player. The guy in charge of recruiting that player to Boston has a son running for office in Utah. You can see how this could get a little messy. 

Danny Ainge’s son, Tanner, is running as a Republican to replace Jason Chaffetz, who is resigning at the end of the month, in Utah’s third congressional district. Gordon Hayward, meanwhile, is expected to decline his player option and become a free agent, with the Celtics slated to be the top suitor for his services. This puts the younger Ainge in a tricky spot, as he acknowledged on Twitter in May. 

In an interview Tuesday, Ainge picked a side: Utah’s. 

“Unfortunately, I’m not sure I have a lot of influence there,” Ainge told Dennis Romboy of the Deseret News after an appearance on a local radio show. “Ultimately, Gordon is going to make the decision. I hope he stays.”

There are a lot of ifs here, but if Hayward opts out and if he signs with Ainge’s father in Boston, would voters actually take it out on Ainge at the ballot box?

“I have no idea,” Ainge told Romboy.

Ainge is one of three Republicans running in the Aug. 15 primary. Assuming Hayward makes his decision around the July 6 opening of free agency, that gives Ainge five weeks to either hope voters forget about his dad luring Hayward away or to celebrate Hayward’s new commitment to Utah. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters