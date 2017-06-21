NBA

Lakers' Nick Young declines player option, will become free agent

0:50 | NBA
Lakers, Pacers discussing Paul George trade ahead of draft
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young has declined his player option for the 2017-18 season and will test free agent waters, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

The option would have paid Young about $5.66 million next season.

Young is coming off a season in which he averaged 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He last played in March before head coach Luke Walton opted to test some of the younger players on the court.

Young has spent the past four seasons with the Lakers. He has previously played for the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

