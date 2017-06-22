The Hornets experienced a down 2016-17 campaign, regressing 12 wins from the season before. The team dealt with a slew of injuries, most notably a 20-game absence for starting center Cody Zeller in which the team went 3-17. Charlotte must use this offseason to address depth issues, and the draft presents the best avenue to do so. The Hornets could benefit from drafting a flexible wing who can play multiple spots on the floor and picking up a backup point guard to slot behind Kemba Walker.

Last year the team drafted Syracuse freshman Malachi Richardson, promptly shipping him to Sacramento in exchange for veteran guard Marco Belinelli. In a reserve role, he averaged 24 minutes per game and 10.5 points.

Here's the full list of picks the Hornets hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 14 (No. 11 overall)

Round 2, Pick 11 (No. 41 overall)