NBA

Charlotte Hornets NBA draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

6:00 | NBA
SI Now feature: A day with De'Aaron Fox
Connor Grossman
an hour ago

The Hornets experienced a down 2016-17 campaign, regressing 12 wins from the season before. The team dealt with a slew of injuries, most notably a 20-game absence for starting center Cody Zeller in which the team went 3-17. Charlotte must use this offseason to address depth issues, and the draft presents the best avenue to do so. The Hornets could benefit from drafting a flexible wing who can play multiple spots on the floor and picking up a backup point guard to slot behind Kemba Walker.

Last year the team drafted Syracuse freshman Malachi Richardson, promptly shipping him to Sacramento in exchange for veteran guard Marco Belinelli. In a reserve role, he averaged 24 minutes per game and 10.5 points.

Here's the full list of picks the Hornets hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 14 (No. 11 overall)

Round 2, Pick 11 (No. 41 overall)

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters