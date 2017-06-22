The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly offered former five-time NBA All-Star Chauncey Billups a five-year contract to head the team's front office, according to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert met with Billups just days after parting ways with general manager David Griffin. A second meeting took place on Wednesday.

Billups is the first person to interview for the Cavaliers' vacancy. Billups has most recently worked as an NBA analyst for ESPN.

As a player, Billups won a championship and was named the 2004 NBA Finals MVP with teh Detroit Pistons. He has close ties with current Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue.