The Detroit Pistons regressed in 2016-17, finishing the season with a 37–45 record and missing the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years. The Pistons were expected by many to reach the postseason in 2017 after finishing 45–37 the year before, but the team finished 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Last year, Detroit drafted Henry Ellenson with its first-round pick. Ellenson played in 19 games last season, averaging 7.7 minutes and 3.2 points. The Pistons used their 2015 first–round selection on Stanley Johnson, who played in 77 games last season, averaging 17.8 minutes, 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Here's the full list of picks the Pistons hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated with grades and analysis as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 12 (No. 12 overall)